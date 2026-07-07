Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 29,574 Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,574 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3,361.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,591 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 88.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,465 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 89,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Autoliv by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,497 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 19,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,548,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,800,000. This represents a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autoliv from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autoliv to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Autoliv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.19. The stock had a trading volume of 115,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.58. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $132.17.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Autoliv's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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