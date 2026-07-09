Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 34,868 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,868 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $65.42 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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