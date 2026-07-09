Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE - Free Report) by 130.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,018 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,078 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.05% of Excelerate Energy worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 791.9% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company's stock.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Excelerate Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Our Latest Report on EE

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE EE opened at $39.53 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $433.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Excelerate Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

Excelerate Energy Profile

Excelerate Energy NYSE: EE is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy's integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Excelerate Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Excelerate Energy wasn't on the list.

While Excelerate Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here