Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 1,008,548 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) by 1,508.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,422 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,008,548 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.45% of ADMA Biologics worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3,906.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,936,419 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $71,820,000 after buying an additional 3,838,158 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,637,472 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $121,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,559 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $38,653,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,569,343 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $83,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 11,375,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $207,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company's stock.

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ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.98 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 32.43%.ADMA Biologics's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 513,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,116,210.84. The trade was a 2.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADMA

ADMA Biologics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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