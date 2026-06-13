Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 46,162 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,315 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 46,162 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,648 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 66,588 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,752 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,307. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $58.90 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U.S. Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U.S. Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While U.S. Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here