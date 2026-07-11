Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,411 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Kennametal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kennametal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $47.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Kennametal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut Kennametal from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kennametal

Kennametal Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE KMT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.50. 972,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.03 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Kennametal's payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,488 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $197,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,670.76. This trade represents a 54.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sagar A. Patel sold 29,499 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $988,216.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,326 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company's product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

Further Reading

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