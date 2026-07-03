Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,374,000. AbbVie comprises 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 457.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AbbVie by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,986,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,161 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in AbbVie by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,244,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $260.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $460.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $218.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.02. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $184.63 and a one year high of $261.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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