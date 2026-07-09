Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Ferguson plc $FERG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,366,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,085,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,005,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,561,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 588.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,087,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,236,000 after buying an additional 929,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,255,137 shares of the company's stock worth $281,879,000 after acquiring an additional 670,473 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferguson from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ferguson from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:FERG opened at $221.64 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $233.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.29. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $207.64 and a 1 year high of $271.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter. Ferguson had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 6.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ferguson's dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Ferguson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson NYSE: FERG is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

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