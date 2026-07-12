Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 131.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,970 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $71,778,000 after acquiring an additional 63,507 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 306.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.7%

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.69. 546,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,098. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50 day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $104.38. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.82 and a 52 week high of $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ryman Hospitality Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 126.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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