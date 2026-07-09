Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,023 Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,023 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Markel Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,704 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth $463,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Markel Group Trading Down 0.6%

MKL opened at $1,957.20 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,719.41 and a twelve month high of $2,207.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,856.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,966.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 113.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Diane Leopold bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,792.61 per share, for a total transaction of $179,261.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,815.90. This trade represents a 4.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total value of $140,395.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,514.95. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Brean Capital began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2,025.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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