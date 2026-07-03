Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 104,293 Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $14,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,393,921,000 after buying an additional 1,151,213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,698,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,399,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,617,152,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,500 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.41.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Up 4.2%

GILD stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average of $134.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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