Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,416 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 406.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,278 shares in the company, valued at $14,591,271. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

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EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $783.51 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $537.10 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50 day moving average price is $846.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $774.91.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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