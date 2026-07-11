Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,227 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 20,782 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,619 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 81,650 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 153,676 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 23,603 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,152 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company's stock.

Get FNF alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $3,162,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,581.40. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,135. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $61.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.10%.Fidelity National Financial's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $51.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Financial wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here