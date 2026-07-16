Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,293 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company's stock.

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Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.1%

FELE opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $111.53. The company's 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $500.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.21 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Franklin Electric's dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 8,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $883,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,430.60. This represents a 53.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,040,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 19,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report).

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