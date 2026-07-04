Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,462 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,387 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock worth $747,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346,130 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock worth $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock worth $1,916,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 93,932.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,260 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $140.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.70. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $102.09 and a twelve month high of $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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