Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,304 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,122 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $36,786,000. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $20,971,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,609,307 shares of the company's stock worth $98,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,151 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,497,048 shares of the company's stock worth $91,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 124.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,477,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,606 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 2.5%

BKD stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 15,050.32% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $764.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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