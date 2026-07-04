Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS - Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,546 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Clive Bellows sold 2,800 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $462,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,369.34. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Fox, Jr. sold 19,987 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.16, for a total transaction of $3,321,039.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,582.08. This represents a 51.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 22,800 shares of company stock worth $3,785,251 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $176.50 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $178.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.34. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.84%.The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northern Trust's payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation NASDAQ: NTRS is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company's core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust's product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

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