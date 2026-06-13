Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 437.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 129,610 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. KGI Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.53.

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Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $71.93 and a twelve month high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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