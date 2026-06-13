Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $17.48 Million Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,098 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 24,814 shares during the period. lululemon athletica makes up about 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of lululemon athletica worth $17,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in lululemon athletica by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,452,394,000 after buying an additional 521,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,911 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $631,526,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $391,544,000 after buying an additional 490,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $362,598,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in lululemon athletica by 32.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,664 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $233,394,000 after buying an additional 319,934 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Zacks Research lowered lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $154.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 6,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $252.24. The stock's 50-day moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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