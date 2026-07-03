Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $19.17 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 190.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,619 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 89,656 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of Zscaler worth $19,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Zscaler by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 98,370 shares of the company's stock worth $29,478,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 15,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 136.1% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,347 shares of the company's stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,397 shares of the company's stock worth $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,204,942.22. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $363,865.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,370,294.34. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,287. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.63 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $142.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.93, a PEG ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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