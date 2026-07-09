Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Visteon Corporation $VC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,489 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,478 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.09% of Visteon worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Visteon by 1,195.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Visteon Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of VC stock opened at $104.29 on Thursday. Visteon Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $129.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average is $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.33 million. Visteon had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Visteon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Visteon from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Visteon from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.54.

View Our Latest Report on VC

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In related news, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $52,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 241 shares in the company, valued at $26,731.72. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 38,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $4,410,775.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,993.86. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 58,901 shares of company stock worth $6,699,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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