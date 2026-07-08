Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Flowserve by 24.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 96.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In other news, Director Brian D. Savoy purchased 1,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FLS shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research cut Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Flowserve from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLS

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. Flowserve Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Flowserve's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Further Reading

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