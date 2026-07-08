Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. $BOX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 367.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,698 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 85,453 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.08% of BOX worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in BOX by 19.9% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 378,101 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 62,630 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth $2,247,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BOX by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,273,546 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,097,000 after buying an additional 74,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOX by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 682,315 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $22,018,000 after buying an additional 111,153 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $68,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 112,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,628.28. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,874,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,912,047.36. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,326. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $305.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BOX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOX

About BOX

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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