Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $395,000 Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation $CMCO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO - Free Report) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,154 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 93,223 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.09% of Columbus McKinnon worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 698.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 726,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 635,770 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,462 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 481,470 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 829,875 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,951 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 379,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $6,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company's stock.

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Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $379.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $437.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $419.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbus McKinnon has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Columbus McKinnon

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling systems and solutions. The company's product portfolio spans electric and manual hoists, motorized and manual chain and wire rope hoists, end-of-arm tooling, rigging hardware, trolleys and controls. Through its brands, Columbus McKinnon serves customers across a wide range of end markets including manufacturing, warehousing, construction, and energy, providing equipment for lifting, positioning and flow control applications.

With a focus on safety and productivity, Columbus McKinnon integrates advanced technologies such as automation controls, digital load monitoring and Internet-of-Things connectivity into its hoist and crane systems.

Further Reading

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