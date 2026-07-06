Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $4.04 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,064,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $167,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $31,018,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $613.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $544.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.46 and a 200-day moving average of $569.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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