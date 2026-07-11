Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY - Free Report) by 977.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,016 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 197,781 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 465.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $10.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 8,990,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 203.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company's revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

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