Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,747 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonteq Securities AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 692,247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $203,631,000 after purchasing an additional 254,060 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 96.1% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,028 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,291 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS and Bank of America raised their price targets on JPMorgan Chase & Co. NYSE: JPM , reinforcing a bullish outlook from major Wall Street firms.

UBS and Bank of America raised their price targets on JPMorgan Chase & Co. , reinforcing a bullish outlook from major Wall Street firms. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. NYSE: JPM is approaching its July 14 earnings report with analysts expecting earnings growth and a potential beat.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is approaching its July 14 earnings report with analysts expecting earnings growth and a potential beat. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary suggests trading and investment-banking activity may have been strong in the second quarter, which could boost JPMorgan Chase & Co. NYSE: JPM results.

Industry commentary suggests trading and investment-banking activity may have been strong in the second quarter, which could boost JPMorgan Chase & Co. results. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that big banks are exploring a payments deal to work around debit-card fee caps could be strategically important, but the direct impact on JPMorgan Chase & Co. NYSE: JPM remains uncertain.

Reports that big banks are exploring a payments deal to work around debit-card fee caps could be strategically important, but the direct impact on JPMorgan Chase & Co. remains uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted JPMorgan’s market commentary on currencies, semiconductors, and broader equities, which reflect the firm’s research activity more than a direct earnings driver.

Several articles highlighted JPMorgan’s market commentary on currencies, semiconductors, and broader equities, which reflect the firm’s research activity more than a direct earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. NYSE: JPM ceased to be a substantial holder in Clarity Pharmaceuticals, a routine portfolio update with limited likely impact on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Autonomous Res lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $345.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE JPM opened at $339.06 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $314.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $343.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $908.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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