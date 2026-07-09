Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 204.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,969 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Xylem were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 31,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CLSA raised Xylem to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Trading Down 1.7%

Xylem stock opened at $118.65 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $105.29 and a one year high of $154.27. The business's fifty day moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.Xylem's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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