Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.44 Million in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,283 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,956,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,018. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $70.59. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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