Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.18 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,542 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,468 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $35,912,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,646 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,396 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $43,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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More Carlisle Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carlisle Companies this week:

Negative Sentiment: Shares are being weighed down by a reported unsolicited takeover approach for Owens Corning, a potential deal that could exceed $10 billion and raise concerns about financing, leverage, valuation, and execution risk for Carlisle. Carlisle Companies Slides as Investors Weigh Reported Owens Corning Takeover Approach

Shares are being weighed down by a reported unsolicited takeover approach for Owens Corning, a potential deal that could exceed $10 billion and raise concerns about financing, leverage, valuation, and execution risk for Carlisle. Negative Sentiment: Truist cut its price target on CSL to $340 from $360 while maintaining a hold rating, reinforcing a more cautious near-term tone from analysts. Carlisle Companies Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Truist Financial

Truist cut its price target on CSL to $340 from $360 while maintaining a hold rating, reinforcing a more cautious near-term tone from analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged several future earnings estimates slightly higher for Carlisle, which is supportive on fundamentals but not enough to offset the takeover-related concerns. Carlisle Companies Incorporated research update

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $402.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $331.55 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $435.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $351.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.25.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carlisle Companies's payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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