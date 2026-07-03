Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $30.17 Million in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,480 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $30,166,000. Sandisk comprises 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

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More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sandisk announced sampling of its BiCS10 1Tb TLC 3D NAND flash memory, highlighting higher density, better power efficiency, and faster interface speeds for data-intensive workloads. Article Title

Sandisk announced sampling of its BiCS10 1Tb TLC 3D NAND flash memory, highlighting higher density, better power efficiency, and faster interface speeds for data-intensive workloads. Positive Sentiment: China Renaissance raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,169, citing strong AI storage demand, while Bank of America also lifted its target to $2,500 and reiterated a buy rating. Article Title

China Renaissance raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,169, citing strong AI storage demand, while Bank of America also lifted its target to $2,500 and reiterated a buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continued to frame Sandisk as a high-volatility AI infrastructure winner, with some analysts arguing that recent swings may be creating buying opportunities on dips. Article Title

Market commentary continued to frame Sandisk as a high-volatility AI infrastructure winner, with some analysts arguing that recent swings may be creating buying opportunities on dips. Negative Sentiment: Investor rotation away from AI chip and memory hardware names has hit Sandisk, with traders shifting toward AI software and raising concerns about a temporary memory-sector pullback. Article Title

Investor rotation away from AI chip and memory hardware names has hit Sandisk, with traders shifting toward AI software and raising concerns about a temporary memory-sector pullback. Negative Sentiment: Heavy profit-taking and broader supply-glut fears in memory stocks also weighed on Sandisk, adding to the sector-wide decline despite the company’s strong fundamentals. Article Title

Heavy profit-taking and broader supply-glut fears in memory stocks also weighed on Sandisk, adding to the sector-wide decline despite the company’s strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which may add a little caution even though the sale was disclosed as routine. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,684.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Trading Down 14.1%

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,745.00 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $2,354.39. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,634.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $936.43. The firm has a market cap of $258.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 4.72.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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