Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $3.17 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,767 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 825.0% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR traded down $26.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $647.40. 413,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,835. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.01 and a 52-week high of $788.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $712.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $585.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $755.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

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