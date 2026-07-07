Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $3.23 Million in The Clorox Company $CLX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $135,735,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Clorox by 93.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,471 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,341 shares of the company's stock worth $492,085,000 after purchasing an additional 884,751 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 6,907.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,593,000 after buying an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,856,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Clorox from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $103.40.

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Clorox Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE CLX traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $98.35. 499,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $132.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.Clorox's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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