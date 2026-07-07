Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $3.56 Million in The Kroger Co. $KR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kroger by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,367,551 shares of the company's stock worth $2,249,307,000 after buying an additional 12,652,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $470,561,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,721 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Kroger by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,445,479 shares of the company's stock worth $277,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,398,072 shares of the company's stock worth $837,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,946 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,402,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $76.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The company had revenue of $46.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Kroger's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Kroger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kroger from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $78.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.00.

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Key Kroger News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

See Also

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