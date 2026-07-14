Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $618,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $130.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.77 billion, a PE ratio of 146.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average of $145.61.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,562,180. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark lowered Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research cut Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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