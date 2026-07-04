Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $9.68 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This trade represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $276.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $293.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is $298.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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