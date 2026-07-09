Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,204 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 385,576 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,016,743 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 127,049 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,607 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 86.3% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,067,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $199,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 588,250 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 412,842 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 308,982 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

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Trade Desk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded The Trade Desk from “reduce” to “hold” and set a $20 price target, suggesting the stock may have some near-term upside from current levels. HSBC upgrade coverage

HSBC upgraded from “reduce” to “hold” and set a $20 price target, suggesting the stock may have some near-term upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The Trade Desk announced a new no-code integration with Invoca that links AI-powered lead and conversion data to the Trade Desk Marketplace, improving attribution and omnichannel measurement for advertisers. Invoca joins The Trade Desk Marketplace

announced a new no-code integration with Invoca that links AI-powered lead and conversion data to the Trade Desk Marketplace, improving attribution and omnichannel measurement for advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Some valuation-focused commentary says Trade Desk looks relatively attractive on broader checks, with the stock appearing cheap compared with earnings and other valuation measures. Undervalued stock comparison

Some valuation-focused commentary says looks relatively attractive on broader checks, with the stock appearing cheap compared with earnings and other valuation measures. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest in TTD has increased, but this appears to be more of a sentiment watch item than a direct fundamental catalyst. Zacks investor attention article

Investor interest in has increased, but this appears to be more of a sentiment watch item than a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Articles noting that The Trade Desk fell sharply in June mostly reiterate concerns about slowing growth and competition rather than introducing a new business development. Why The Trade Desk Fell 16% in June

Articles noting that fell sharply in June mostly reiterate concerns about slowing growth and competition rather than introducing a new business development. Negative Sentiment: Persistent worries about slower growth and increased competition for ad budgets remain the main reason investors are cautious on Trade Desk, limiting enthusiasm despite the new partnership and valuation arguments. Trade Desk stock looks about right

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.6%

Trade Desk stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,912.86. The trade was a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore set a $27.00 price objective on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Trade Desk from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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