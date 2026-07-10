Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,306 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 166,814 shares of the bank's stock valued at $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,820 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 7,441.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the bank's stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Credicorp Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $393.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $351.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.32. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $216.87 and a 52-week high of $399.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Credicorp

In other Credicorp news, CEO Diego Antonio Cavero sold 3,500 shares of Credicorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total value of $1,116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,330,933. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alejandro Perez-Reyes sold 1,073 shares of Credicorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $362,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $588,937.50. This represents a 38.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Credicorp from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Credicorp from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credicorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Credicorp from $408.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $377.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Credicorp

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. NYSE: BAP is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp's principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

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