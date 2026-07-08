Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,341 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $273.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $183.00 and a 12-month high of $339.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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