Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.11% of Hamilton Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,297,484 shares of the company's stock worth $131,378,000 after acquiring an additional 737,084 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,220,738 shares of the company's stock worth $61,959,000 after buying an additional 74,194 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,552,870 shares of the company's stock worth $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 646,106 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,373,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,063,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,433,000 after acquiring an additional 313,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company's stock.

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Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

HG traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. 159,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.35. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $758.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Brown sold 37,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,199,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 450,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,472,000. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Jonathan B. Levenson sold 6,075 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $185,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 39,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,043.69. The trade was a 13.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,105 shares of company stock worth $2,220,158. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

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