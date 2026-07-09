Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $75.33.

View Our Latest Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $80.17 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.Archer Daniels Midland's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is currently 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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