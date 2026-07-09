Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 264,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 96,450 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,870 shares of the company's stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 108.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts: Sign Up

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business's fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,994. This trade represents a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,446.28. This trade represents a 68.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here