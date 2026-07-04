Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,037 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $275,635,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Equifax by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $942,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,921 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,809,879 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $609,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equifax by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,603,415 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $347,909,000 after purchasing an additional 823,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,135 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $317,688,000 after purchasing an additional 697,403 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equifax from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Equifax from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $223.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EFX opened at $171.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.74 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.62.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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