Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,700,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 39.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $372.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $373.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.76 and a 12 month high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's payout ratio is 30.64%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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