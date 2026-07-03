Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in SAP SE $SAP

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 122,505 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $20,974,000. SAP makes up approximately 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 14.2% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 338 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 740 shares of the software maker's stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

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SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $162.54 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $148.06 and a 52 week high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $199.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.69 and a 200-day moving average of $193.76.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.08%.The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $2.9291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. This is a boost from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. SAP's payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

SAP News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

Positive Sentiment: SAP said it will tighten hiring and travel spending so it can redirect resources toward a larger AI push, which could support longer-term margins and product growth if the investments pay off. SAP Seeks to Rein in Costs to Focus on AI Investments

SAP said it will tighten hiring and travel spending so it can redirect resources toward a larger AI push, which could support longer-term margins and product growth if the investments pay off. Positive Sentiment: Management is framing the AI strategy as a redeployment of workers rather than a major job-cutting program, which may ease investor concerns about execution risk and employee disruption. SAP trying to embrace AI without job cuts; experts divided: report

Management is framing the AI strategy as a redeployment of workers rather than a major job-cutting program, which may ease investor concerns about execution risk and employee disruption. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted SAP’s effort to embrace AI without layoffs, but the market impact is likely limited unless the company gives clearer details on efficiency gains or revenue upside. Can You Embrace A.I. Without Layoffs? This Company Says It’s Trying.

Additional coverage highlighted SAP’s effort to embrace AI without layoffs, but the market impact is likely limited unless the company gives clearer details on efficiency gains or revenue upside. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst estimate cuts from Erste Group point to slightly lower earnings expectations, but the revisions were modest and appear secondary to the AI and cost-control narrative today. MarketBeat SAP coverage

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SAP from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded SAP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Santander raised SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of SAP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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