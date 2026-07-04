Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 21,122 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,576 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,604 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $460,590,000 after purchasing an additional 505,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,588,911 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $346,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,000 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $262,932,000 after purchasing an additional 80,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $199,334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,377 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $189,978,000 after buying an additional 325,162 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $216.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $157.97 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.08 and a 12-month high of $246.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average of $187.34.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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