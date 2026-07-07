Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 26,428 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 497.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,743 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB stock traded down $52.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.12. 2,859,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,588. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 3.66. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.18 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $314.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.99.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total transaction of $60,543,877.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,287,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $569,098,483.24. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,164,441 shares of company stock worth $526,198,280 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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