Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 272,272 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 5,880.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,902 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 272,272 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $25,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $5,803,248,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 800.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 42,367,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,972,406,000 after buying an additional 37,661,365 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Stock Down 1.1%

NFLX stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $91.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. New Street Research upped their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 4th. China Renaissance upped their price target on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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