Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 39,225 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 291.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,688 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leonteq Securities AG raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 6,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 64.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,303 shares of the company's stock worth $30,030,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 666.5% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the company's stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $234,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $270.59 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.57. The stock has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.45 and a 12-month high of $290.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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