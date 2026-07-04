Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 78,442 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 432.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,592 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 78,442 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in United Airlines were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Get United Airlines alerts: Sign Up

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $133.32 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.United Airlines's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,994.87. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here